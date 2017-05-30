Tiger Woods blames DUI arrest on prescription medications

A mugshot released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows a haggard-looking, unshaven Woods staring vacantly at the camera with ruffled hair.

Tiger Woods has denied that any alcohol was involved in his driving arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

Woods has 79 PGA Tour victories, but ongoing back problems have kept him off the tour for much of the last three years.

Woods, now rehabbing from back surgery, provided a statement to media outlets.

Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Rightler did not immediately offer further detail about the arrest.

The 14-time major victor was taken into custody near his South Florida home at about 3 a.m. local time (0700 UST) before being released with no bond hours later, according to United States broadcaster WPTV – an NBC affilate. The jail released a booking photo of Woods in a white T-shirt.

Later in the post, Woods made it clear he plans to eventually return to golf, writing, “I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again”.

“The long-term prognosis is positive”, Woods said.

February 2017 – Woods shoots 77 in the opening round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and withdraws the next day with back spasms. – Tiger Woods has issued a statement on his DUI arrest.

“It was instant nerve relief”, Woods said of the surgery.

Woods reportedly refused to take a breath test and was “arrogant” at the time of his arrest.

A witness, who wasn’t identified in the report, told the trooper he had been drinking alcohol earlier. The same witness also said Woods had been prescribed two drugs, the sleep aid Ambien and the painkiller Vicodin.

Police did not say if anyone else was with Woods in the auto.

$164 fine and the Florida Highway Patrol dropped its investigation. In 2009, a high-profile sex scandal linked Woods to dozens of women while he was married to then-wife Elin Nordegren.