Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge

Early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In a statement later the same day, Woods said the incident occurred as the result of an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”.

Woods said in a statement released by his spokesman that alcohol was not a factor in his arrest but apologized and added that he took full responsibility.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again”. Woods says he didn’t realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly.

Luckily for him, he didn’t have to spend too much time in prison, but on the other hand, he will face charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Woods also said he isn’t close to picking up a club again. He was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

Woods said he has been fully cooperating with authorities, and thanked both the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s office and the Jupiter Police Department for their professionalism.

Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf. Woods has won 14 majors, but his last major championship was at the U.S. Open in 2008.

Woods wins the Las Vegas Invitational for his first PGA Tour victory in his fifth professional start.

Woods was charged with having an unlawful blood alcohol content level, which would be.08 or above in Florida.

As per the media reports, Woods refused to take the breathalyzer test, which is an immediate DUI arrest in Florida.

“I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me”. Woods’ wife has told police that she used a golf club to smash the back windows of the Cadillac Escalade to help her husband out.

Those allegations followed a weird early morning vehicle accident outside his Florida home that rapidly ballooned into a fully-fledged sex scandal which turned his previously unblemished life and career upside down. Over the next several days, multiple women reported that they had affairs with Woods, who was married to Elin Nordegren at the time – the couple divorced in 2010.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead”, Woods, 41, wrote on his website.