Tiger Woods blames medicine reaction for driving under influence arrest

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved”, he said.

He spent almost four hours in Palm Beach County Jail after being arrested in Jupiter, Florida, a short drive from his beach-front home in the early hours of Monday.

He was released on his own recognizance, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 14-time major champion was brought into the Palm Beach County jail on early on Monday morning after he was arrested during a traffic stop at three in the morning.

Woods said in a statement released by his spokesman that alcohol was not a factor in his arrest but apologised and added that he took full responsibility.

It’s unclear whether Woods tested positive for alcohol or drugs.

Representatives for the 41-year-old American were not immediately available when asked by Reuters to comment.

Woods, who is now sidelined from competition after having his fourth back surgery in April, said in a statement he took full responsibility for his actions and apologised to his family, friends and fans.

The golfer has been living on Jupiter Island since 2006 after buying a $40 million estate there, The New York Times reported.

Woods recently posted an update about his health on his official website, saying that he hasn’t “felt this good in years”. “There’s a long way to go, but as I said, words cannot convey how good it feels to be pain-free”. “I am concentrating on short-term goals“. “There’s a long way to go, but as I said, words can not convey how good it feels to be pain-free”.

He had spinal fusion surgery on April 20 – his fourth surgery in three years to treat his troublesome back which has limited him to three tournament starts worldwide in the past two years.

Woods hasn’t won a major since 2008, when he won the US Open in sudden death over Rocco Mediate. Since then, he has dealt with a number of high-profile scandals, including his divorce to former model Elin Nordegren in 2010 after he admitted to infidelity.