Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest in Florida

Golf legend Tiger Woods last night released a statement saying he takes “full responsibility” after a Florida DUI arrest he said was caused by “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions“, Woods said in a statement Monday evening. “There’s a long way to go, but as I said, words can not convey how good it feels to be pain-free”.

"I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly", Woods said.

He was released from Palm Beach County Jail at 10.30am local time, with a mugshot showing him looking exhausted and unshaven.

“I fully cooperated with law-enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department in the Palm Beach County sheriffs office for their professionalism”.

He continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans”.

Tiger Woods’ life – and career – are in the rough again.

Woods, whose current sponsors include Nike, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck, and Monster Energy was ranked 12th on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2016, with total earnings of $45.3 million, despite missing much of the year recovering from back surgery.

He has competed in only 19 events on the PGA Tour since the end of 2013, recording just one top-10 during that period along with seven missed cuts and three withdrawals.

Plans to participate at Augusta in April, on the 20th anniversary of his first Masters victory, also had to be abandoned.

Woods, once widely expected to surpass Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 major championships, hasn’t won a grand slam title since the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines. In November 2009, the golfer was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a auto accident in front of his Orlando, Florida, home. He later went to rehabilitation after the accident, reportedly for sex addiction.

Woods has previously made headlines away from the golf course.