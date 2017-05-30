Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida

Woods was booked in the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. with no bond.

She said an arrest report may be available on Tuesday.

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter.

Ms Rightler said she did not have additional details about the circumstances leading to Woods’s arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol.

Police said Woods was arrested on Military Train, south of Indian Creek Parkway. PGA Tour spokesman Ty Votaw said the tour would have no comment. Begay was arrested for aggravated drunken driving in 2000 when he ran into a auto outside a bar in New Mexico.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, recently had back surgery after injuries had been plaguing him for the past three years.

Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf. “I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much”, he wrote in a blog post last week. But it was a turning point in my life.

He has not taken part in a tournament since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.

He was at the Masters, but only to attend the dinner for past champions.

A police mugshot of Woods looking bleary-eyed and unshaven rapidly went viral, underscoring the protracted fall from grace which has befallen the superstar athlete once renowned as a clean-living, corporate pitchman.

Woods has yet to release a statement. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

Two days after the National Enquirer broke the story that Woods had been cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren with a New York City club nightclub manager in 2009, Woods left home and crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant, a tree and several hedges.

He was eventually cited for careless driving and fined 164 dollars.

Woods later admitted to extra-marital affairs and made an apology in early 2010 in which he spoke of undergoing therapy, saying he was “far short of perfect”.