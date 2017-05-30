Tiger Woods released after being arrested in Florida on DUI charge

JUPITER, FL – MAY 29: In this handout photo provided by The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, golfer Tiger Woods is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) May 29, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods was arrested on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway in Jupiter at 3 a.m., reported WPTV. Tiger Woods says he is “trying everything I can do” to return to Masters glory.

Rightler said she did not have additional details about the circumstances leading to Woods’ arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol.

The 41-year-old golfer has won 14 major tournaments and 79 PGA Tour events – which is enough to rank him second on the list of all-time winningest golfers, The Associated Press reports – but his most recent major win came almost a decade ago, in 2008.

Woods has previously made headlines away from the golf course.

He also says he understands the severity of what he did and takes full responsibility. The report did not say who the witness was but added it was the same person who pulled Woods from the vehicle after the accident.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans”.

His most recent operation – his fourth since 2014 – was just more than a month ago when he underwent fusion surgery on his back.

The incident occurred less than a week after Woods expressed optimism about his future following back surgery, saying on his website that he experienced “instant relief” and had not “felt this good in years”. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

“Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me”, he wrote. “I am concentrating on short-term goals”.

Those allegations followed a freakish early morning auto accident outside his Florida home that rapidly ballooned into a fully-fledged sex scandal which turned his previously unblemished life and career upside down.

Woods went on to apologize for his actions.