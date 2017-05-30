Tiger Woods releases statement after DUI arrest, blames prescribed medications

After a mugshot taken by police of the golf megastar looking dishevelled went around the world, he blamed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication” for the incident early on Monday (29 May) when he was charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

In a statement sent to several reporters including Golf Digest’s Tim Rosaforte, Woods apologized and took “full responsibility” for the arrest. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, he said. Woods says he didn’t realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly. “I expect more of myself too”.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again“, he said.

Woods said he cooperated with police and wanted to thank the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism. Still, without confirmation of the medication in his system, there is a lot to be left to the imagination, even after the statement.

Rightler, the police spokeswoman, said she did not have details about the circumstances leading to Woods’ arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol. “There’s no hurry”, Woods wrote last week.

Woods – whose current sponsors include Nike, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck, and Monster Energy – was ranked 12th on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in 2016, with total earnings of $US45.3 million, despite missing much of the year recovering from back surgery.

He had spinal fusion surgery on April 20 – his fourth surgery in three years to treat his troublesome back which has limited him to three tournament starts worldwide in the past two years. “I haven’t felt this good in years”. “I am concentrating on short-term goals”, he had said.

Woods, 41, saw his season end in early February in Dubai, where he withdrew after a first-round 77.

Woods has 79 career PGA victories, but the most recent was in 2013.