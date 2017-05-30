Tiger Woods spends four hours in prison on suspicion of drunk driving

The defending Cup champions then didn’t have a shot for exactly 37 minutes as the Predators roared back to tie the score at 3.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Predators.

Bonino sealed it with an empty-netter. They haven’t at any point during their remarkable run.

Finally, a shot from the Penguins.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period, But the Penguins were then outscored by Nashville 3-0 since their last shot, with 17 seconds remaining in the first.

Rookie Jake Guentzel fired the puck past Rinne with 3:17 left in regulation to put the Penguins ahead to stay in a back-and-forth 5-3 victory on Monday night. The Predators are facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill (down) – The Penguins committed three penalties and allowed the Predators to score on two of their three power plays. He redirected Roman Josi’s shot past Matt Murray 10:06 into the third period.

Guentzel’s goal, from the right dot, ended an incredible shot drought of 37:09 for the Penguins.

Other than the game that clinches a Stanley Cup, this is the most important game to win in the series. The Penguins did not have a shot in the second period, the first time a team has gone without a shot during one period of a Stanley Cup Final game since the National Hockey League started tracking shots in the 1957-58 season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

They clearly took the first period personally. Neither he nor San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer challenged a goal for offside or goaltender interference during the 2016 Final. The goal is the defenseman’s fifth of the playoffs. Someone threw a dead catfish onto the ice early in the second period. And this was in Pittsburgh.

Yet Pittsburgh managed to build a quick 3-0 lead anyway thanks to a fortunate bounce and some quick thinking by Penguins video coordinator Andy Saucier.

Pittsburgh scored three goals on five shots against Pekke Rinne to take the lead into the first intermission.

Roman Josi (Predators) – The defenseman played nearly half the game (28:22), worked for the shot that resulted in the redirection goal by Sissons and had nine shot attempts. Conor Sheary scored 65 seconds later.

The third goal came when Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm deflected the puck into his own net.

It is the first time Nashville has trailed by three or more goals in the playoffs.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Predators fans watch the Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at a viewing areas set up across the street from Bridgestone Arena, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Malkin scored 15:32 into the first period.

Nashville thought it scored the opening goal midway through the first period when Subban’s wrist shot from the point got by Murray. The Penguins coach challenged what looked like a goal by Subban 7:13 into the game on the basis that the play was offside.

It was the fifth successful coach’s challenge in the playoffs to overturn a ruling made on the ice, out of 20 attempts.

Nashville scored twice to tie the game in the final frame, and it looked like the Predators had not only turned on their offense, but they’d turned off the Penguins. He also had four hits and in his first game back after missing the last two games of the Western Conference Final with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh beat the San Jose Sharks in six games a year ago. Matt Murray made 23 saves.

Maybe not the unlikeliest hero, but it had been eight games since Guentzel found the back of the net.

Sidney Crosby and Chris Kunitz each had two assists for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh’s mantra this season has been to stubbornly play its style, without distraction, but Nashville and the gravity of the series represent a challenge that might require some tweaks. The Predators lead all playoff teams in defense, giving up an average of 1.81 goals. Nashville LW Colin Wilson was a late scratch because of an unspecified injury.

The teams face off Monday night in PPG Paints Arena, with faceoff on NBC shortly after 8 p.m. Not their ability under coach Mike Sullivan to thrive under the pressure that once seemed to crush them.