TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Recent Analyst Updates

They presently have a GBX 8,500 ($110.58) price objective on the stock. According to the latest broker reports outstanding on Monday 29th of May, 1 analyst has a rating of “strong buy”, 0 analysts “buy”, 0 analysts “neutral”, 0 analysts “sell” and 0 analysts “strong sell”.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays Capital maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) rating on Monday, December 12.

HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Kingfisher plc (NASDAQ:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,680 ($47.87) to GBX 3,820 ($49.69) in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 53.51 billion. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Thursday, February 11 with “Hold” rating. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 121.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 267.32.

“WARNING: “[[title]]” was first reported by [[site]] and is owned by of [[site]].

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 31.94 and its 200 day moving average is 32.93. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & worldwide copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/05/29/vodafone-group-plc-vod-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

In related news, insider Adrian Bellamy purchased 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($19,279.30).

In other Laird PLC news, insider Michael Parker acquired 48,055 shares of Laird PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,150 ($93.01), for a total value of £4,153,721 ($5,403,565.76).

Standard Chartered PLC is an global banking company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.