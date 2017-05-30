Toll in Sri Lanka floods increases to 100

Medical teams, boats and supplies were deployed in Sri Lanka by the Indian Navy on Monday as relief operations continued in the worst floods faced by the island nation since 2003, killing 164 while 104 people are still reported missing.

He said 1,800 soldiers and 1,100 naval personnel had been deployed to evacuate people and ferry food and other essentials to affected areas.

“The threat of water-borne diseases is a big concern with over 100,000 people displaced from their homes, many of whom are staying in damp, crowded conditions”, Chris McIvor, head of Save the Children Sri Lanka, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. They come after two months of drought, which had grown severe enough to warrant aid from the World Food Programme.

Outbreaks of diseases such as dengue fever and cholera, and illnesses like diarrhea and dysentery, are often a threat in the aftermath of floods due to water-logging, say experts.

Sri Lanka has appealed for global assistance in the wake of the disaster.

A Sri Lankan flood victim cleans his shop in Colombo.

India has dispatched three naval vessels to its southern neighbor to deliver relief aid and disaster expertise.

Further, the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo is in touch with Sri Lankan authorities to coordinate assistance that may be required.

A Sri Lankan man stands in floodwaters in Nagoda in Kalutara district on May 29, 2017. “A third ship, INS Jalashwa, has also joined the relief efforts”, Baglay added.

Sri Lanka will provide debt relief for flood hit businesses and also start two credit schemes for them to get back into business, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said. Additionally, Deniyaya- Morawaka and Bulathsinghala-Pahiyangla roads are also been clearing at the moment, he said.

“We have a problem of limited resources to cope with the situation”. Most residents make their living by tending small plots of tea or spices, or by working in nearby gem mines.

An air force helicopter on a relief mission crash-landed near Baddegama town in the south on Monday. Others showed earthmoving equipment clearing mounds of dirt in areas where landslides had blocked roads.