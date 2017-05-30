Tom Cruise visits Atletico Madrid’s new stadium

Construction work is still on-going at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it was not Mission Impossible to see that the silver screen icon was impressed.

The American superstar was accompanied by his fellow cast members of “Mummy”: English actress Annabelle Wallis and French Sofia Boutella and director of the film Alex Kurtzman, reports Efe.

And they were welcomed with open arms by the La Liga giants at their new 67,703-capacity ground.

Cruise smiled broadly as he held up a personalised shirt with No 8 on the back, alongside Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez and club president Enrique Cerezo.

Cruise has, however, taken the opportunity to have a look around the newly-constructed Wanda Metropolitano and is looking forward to returning for a competitive fixture at some stage in the future.

Having bid an emotional farewell to the Vicente Calderon at the end of the season, Atletico Madrid are in the process of upping sticks and shifting to a brand new stadium across town. “There’s nothing like watching a football match in Spain”.

They departed their home for the last 50 years with a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.