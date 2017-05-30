Top 10 Plays of Steph Curry’s Playoff Career

Here is a closer look at how the Cavaliers and Warriors match up heading in to the 2017 NBA Finals. “It’s tough to say that we didn’t expect it; we knew they’d be right there”. Cue the “Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the finals” memes and t-shirts. And it likely won’t unless the Warriors are able to dethrone the reigning champs. I mean, do you see how excited the Cavaliers bench gets when LeBron makes a spectacular play?

The games in Golden State should be fascinating in this regard. In each of those seasons, he was named the Finals MVP. When it’s all said and done, however, LeBron James could have an argument as the GOAT – especially if he can pull off an upset of the favoured Warriors for the second straight June. The award went to reserve Andre Iguodala. Irving had 34- and 26-point games in losses in last year’s Finals. In 2013, they shocked many in selecting UNLV’s Anthony Bennett which turned out to be a huge mistake.

LeBron has made another strong case as to why he might be the greatest of all-time in these playoffs, but this Warriors team may be a bridge too far for even him to overcome. With an undefeated record this postseason, Golden State is looking more dominant than ever.

But LeBron James is suiting up on the opposite side. A career 43 percent three-point shooter, Curry was just at 37 percent for the month. “So it makes it even more unsafe when you equip that talent, that skill, with those guys”. You will see Green on James plenty.

“He’s moving around a lot more”, he said. But remember who they’ve played: the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers. But that is the beauty of sports – the better team doesn’t always win. Some media members and fans dubbed the Warriors as Kevin Durant’s team, despite being there for barely half the season. Some players say it, but only a few believe it. Curry does. Along with the concussion that Love suffered in Game 2, the versatile Green was the root of Love’s troubles as a less mobile big man. Love averaged just 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in the six games he played, but he capped the series with 9 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals and a crucial stop on the perimeter against Steph Curry in Game 7.

The ending of February was tough. We’ve got to come out and play. “Going high, going low”. But the Warriors still have a ton of depth to call upon if Thompson does continue to struggle. The exact same nervous energy we had past year around this time, we have again now. The following year, the Cavs found their victory in game seven of the series, coming out on top of the Warriors, 93-89. He still put up 24.5 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field including a dominant 30 point effort in Game 4 in Salt Lake City. Why does every good player on the Mets get injured every year? They’re a flawless 12-0 and are firing on all cylinders.

The Warriors won the 2015 championship by clinching in Game 6 in Cleveland.

Curry and Durant may be the two best players on the Warriors, but both refer to Draymond Green as the heart and soul of the team.

The question now is if Curry is susceptible to more battery from Irving.

The stage is all set for James. His rival, Kyrie Irving has gotten better than previous year.

“You adapt to the culture”, he said.

How does playing on the road impact the biggest stars? This year’s Finals has the potential to be the best of the three, as Kevin Durant joins the fray for the first time, which will only make the series even more competitive.