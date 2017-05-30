Top Congressman Calls For Review Of Jared Kushner’s Security Clearance

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”, he tweeted.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the lone administration official to speak out publicly about reports that Jared Kushner sought a back channel to communicate with the Russian government, defended the move, saying it was a “good thing” for the US government.

In an interview with ABC News’ “This Week”, Kelly said “back channeling” is “both normal in my opinion and acceptable”.

President Trump returned home Saturday night to a country wondering how he would address a crisis of bad news that has only grown more dire during his nine-day tour overseas.

“If not, then there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”, Schiff said.

On Saturday White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster suggested such communications might be typical, saying the back channel communications the administration has with a number of countries allow for “discreet” communication.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner had proposed establishing a secret communications channel with the Kremlin in a December meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He added: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.it is very possible that those sources don’t exist”. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing”.

“If this is a true email, I want to see the email”, he added.

“The idea that the Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s decision to jump into the election and say that Hillary Clinton did not commit a crime but [that] she was pretty much incompetent was based on a fake e-mail from Russian Federation”, he added “is a stunning story”.

Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, seven current and former US officials told Reuters.

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, told Congress this month that that deception left Flynn vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians. The FBI director then promised, in public testimony, to bring to lawmakers’ attention any new developments in the case – and less than two weeks before the November 8 election, Comey sent a controversial letter to Congress notifying lawmakers that FBI investigators were reviewing newly discovered emails to determine whether there was any breach of classified information.

Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser a year ago, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.