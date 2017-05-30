Top Palestinian official denies report Trump yelled at Abbas in Bethlehem

The Channel 2 report certainly does not match up with the warm words exchanged between the two leaders during a televised media conference after the private meeting in Bethlehem.

“You tricked me in [Washington] DC!” “You spoke to me about peace, but the Israelis showed me that you personally have a hand in incitement”.

A conservative activist says President Trump’s recent trip overseas went a long way toward overturning Barack Obama’s failed foreign policy. Although the PA denied Channel 2’s account, a reporter for the network, Udi Segal, posted segments of the purported spat on Twitter.

President Trump is back home after making stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels for a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, and finally back to Italy for the G-7 and a visit with USA troops at a Naval Air Station.

In his public remarks with Abbas last week, Trump had said peace “can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded”, but conveyed assurances that both Israel and the Palestinians were ready for peace.

Trump last week during a nine-day trip overseas met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and said that with, “determination, compromise, and the belief that peace is possible”, Israelis and Palestinians could make a deal.

“In my meeting with my very good friend Benjamin, I can tell you also, that he is reaching for peace”.

The president's visit to Israel and the West Bank was part of his inaugural trip overseas as president.