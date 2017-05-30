Top seed Kerber crashes out of French Open

Germany’s Angelique Kerber became the first top seed in French Open history to lose in the opening round when she was knocked out by Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. She has only once made it as far as the quarter-finals. “This year, I mean, the expectations are much bigger, especially in the big tournaments and the Grand Slams”.

“I mean, on clay I’m really not feeling so good, especially on my movement, because, I don’t know, I can not slide so good”, Kerber said.

Kerber, who ended Serena Williams’ stay atop the WTA rankings previous year, was gone from Roland Garros by lunchtime on Day 1, putting up little resistance while being beaten 6-2, 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russian Federation.

“It was very hot (temperatures around 30 degrees) but I live in Florida, so I was prepared”, said Williams. In comparison, she has lost in the first round of Australian Open and Wimbledon on three instances each. And just going out and trying to find my game, just fighting, moving good.

“Yeah, I said that last year it was a completely different year”, Kerber said.

The 29-year-old Kerber lacked the pace and power to trouble her fellow left-hander.

“I need matches. I need matches where I can start playing and feeling my tennis. Maybe it’s good that it’s over for me”.

Her strokes were off all match against Makarova, who has reached two major semifinals, but never been past the fourth round in Paris.

She lost her opener in Stuttgart where she was the defending champion, suffered a thigh injury in the third round in Madrid and lost first time out in Rome.

Kerber meekly surrendered the first set and dropped serve in the opening game of the second a Makarova took a hold on the match that she rarely looked like relinquishing. Makarova then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Kerber went down 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 22 minutes, leaving her number one status in the balance. But that was about it. “I knew what to expect, I just had to fight”.

That has left her old frailties exposed, with a weak serve broken six times by Makarova on Philippe Chatrier Court.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I played”, but I won, Kvitova said.

Only in recent days did Kvitova decide to enter the French Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champ cried after beating Julia Boserup. “Gave her a big hug”.

Elsewhere, men’s seeded players Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov swept their opponents, while local favorite Lucas Pouille had to come back from 2-1 down to edge compatriot Julien Benneteau in full sets.