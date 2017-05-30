Top seed Kerber loses opener while Kvitova wins return

All eyes will be on defending champion Novak Djokovic, whose first match since partnering with Andre Agassi will come against Marcel Granollers.

Rafael Nadal smoothly negotiated the potential stumbling block presented by Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday, launching his bid for a 10th French Open trophy with a largely routine 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win.

In the clay court season, Kerber lost her opener in Stuttgart where she was the defending champion, suffered a thigh injury in the third round in Madrid and lost first time out in Rome.

If Novak Djokovic was hoping to take a little pressure and attention off himself after some rough results, he might very well have found the flawless way to do that by adding Andre Agassi as a coaching consultant of sorts for the French Open.

The world number two started positively and was 2-0 up when Granollers failed to return a well-struck backhand, but tamely gifted the outsider a break back with a double fault.

Paire forced two break points but the world No 4 saved both, one with a backhand overhead that landed just inside the baseline. He faces a possible third-round match against Juan Martín del Potro, who is playing the French Open for the first time in five years.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have eased their way into the second round of the French Open with respective straight set wins.

“Last year, I won here for the first time, it was really a special moment for me on the court, an important moment of my career, I’ll never forget this feeling”, Djokovic said, speaking in French. Her surgeons and doctors weren’t sure when the two-time Wimbledon champion would return to tennis, if at all.

“That’s the beauty of our sport right now: Anybody can win and everybody’s really good”, said Shelby Rogers, an American who beat Marina Erakovic of New Zealand 7-6 (4), 6-4 on a steamy Sunday when the temperature touched 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

Trailing 0-40 on serve in the final game, Djokovic won five consecutive points and sealed the match with a service victor.

Monica Puig was also a victor early at Roland Garros.

With Serena Williams, Vitoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova all missing from the women’s draw for various reasons, the competition on the women’s half of the tournament had already looked wide open. The 31st-seeded Vinci, most famous for ending Williams’ hopes of a calendar year Grand Slam by beating her in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2015, lost to Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Mattek-Sands has won five of her last six matches on clay court. Of course the hand doesn’t have that power and the strength yet, but I’m working on it.

Garbine Muguruza is the reigning women’s French Open champion.

“Overall, ” the highest-ranked American man summed up, “pretty horrendous day for me”.