Tories target Jeremy Corbyn’s security record as polls suggest Labour advance

He said “we could give credit to all those – unionists and republicans” who were involved in bringing peace to Northern Ireland. Both leading candidates seem to have taken their cues from the U.S.in ways that could prove risky.

After Arsenal surprised Chelsea to win the FA Cup final on Saturday, Jeremy Corbyn praised Arsene Wenger for winning “against the odds“.

In 2010, Corbyn said about Hamas during a television interview: “‘You have to recognize that the reality is they have a great deal of support, they have a great deal of respect from a lot of Palestinians who wouldn’t necessarily politically agree with them but recognize they are serious, hard-working and they are not corrupt”.

The Prime Minister insisted that she was determined to do the right thing for the country, referring to her reputation as a “bloody hard woman”.

A measure of two-week implied volatility for the pound against the dollar increased more than two percentage points last Friday, the biggest jump since October’s flash crash.

But her ratings on this and nearly every other measure had declined over the fortnight since the questions were last asked, while the Labour leader’s had improved.

The Sun reports SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge to put Mr Corbyn in No 10 with a “progressive alliance” should the June 8 poll produce a hung parliament.

Sturgeon, who said she wants an independent Scotland to be a full member of the European Union, argues that a new choice is needed because Scots voted to stay in the bloc in a referendum last June, at odds with the overall vote to leave.

The revelation came as Corbyn’s suggestion that there are tangible “connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries, such as Libya, and terrorism here at home” sparked a frenzy among rival lawmakers, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who deemed the comments “absolutely monstrous”. “We need a PM who’ll stand up & make the tough decisions – that’s Theresa”.

But he refused to be drawn on immigration levels after Brexit although he aid it would “probably” be no higher than at present.

Then again, her advisers reckon that might not matter so much, and there are several broad developments that might help May even if her own political skills undercut her.

The PM said the United Kingdom faces the challenge of an ageing society, adding about her party’s proposals: “It’s about ensuring that nobody is going to have to sell their house to pay for care in their lifetime”.

The ORB poll suggested a shift towards Mr Corbyn among women over the course of the campaign, with the proportion saying they would vote Labour rising from 31 per cent to 40 per cent since mid-May.

The Prime Minister has seen Tory poll ratings suffer following the social care reforms laid out in the manifesto, swiftly dubbed a “dementia tax” by critics, and the subsequent U-turn over the imposition of a cap. What are the odds?

“We want change that and we’re in the process – it will be a long, long, long process, of changing politics in Britain”. Her new podcast, The Global Politico, comes out Mondays.