Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar Suspended, Fined Over Anti-Gay Slur

During Wednesday night’s game between the Blue Jays and Braves, Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar struck out on a Jason Motte quick pitch and expressed his displeasure with the pitcher using the word “faggot”.

“Last night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning I used inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte“.

If Pillar did indeed use a homophobic slur-and I’m sure they’ll find out from the home plate umpire, if not Suzuki and Motte-Pillar will be looking at a suspension and a fine.

As Pillar and Motte jawed, both dugouts and bullpens emptied, though cooler heads prevailed.

On Thursday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the incident at the conclusion of the league’s quarterly owners meetings in NY.

Despite the club suspension, Pillar could be facing more punishment from Major League Baseball, which saw enough to open an investigation, according to Sportsnet.

“That’s something making the game tough to watch”, O’Flaherty said, referring to previous home run celebrations by the Toronto slugger. He apologized specifically to the LGBT community and promised to “use this as an opportunity to better” himself.

“I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and feel terrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organizion in this position”. “It’s part of the game, it’s just I’m a competitive guy and (it was) heat of the moment”.

Pillar will not play in tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles game and missed yesterday’s game against the Braves. Braves reliever Eric O’Flaherty joked after the game that Bautista should be careful given his history of getting punched in the face (See: Rougned Odor). He looked at me, tried to make eye contact.

The rivalry between the Blue Jays and Rangers was heightened past year after Texas infielder Rougned Odor rocked Bautista with a punch during a scuffle. Bautista had caused one of the benches-clearing incidents the night before after he hit a home run in the eighth inning and flipped his bat.

Sports writers tell me that it’s not uncommon to hear this kind of vulgar banter in locker rooms and sadly, we still see examples of how gay athletes are shunned by pro sports leagues.