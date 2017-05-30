Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD)

Its down 0.35, from 2.25 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold SHLD shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd holds 2,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 170,490 shares.

Susquehanna began new coverage on Sears Holdings Corporation giving the company a “negative” rating. The stock is expected to report revenue as high as $4.43B and as low as $4.32B per share.

Vetr upgraded shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 18th. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 8,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Currently, the market capitalization of Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) is 908.63 Million. Sears Holdings Corp also was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Raymond James & holds 0% or 10,492 shares in its portfolio. “Lowers Position in Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD)” was published by Markets Daily and is owned by of Markets Daily.

The company’s previous year sales total was 5.39 Billion. Buy rating has been given by 4 analysts to the company stock whereas 1 analyst given UNDERPERFORM rating to stock and 15 analysts given HOLD rating. Sears Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.18. Norges Bank owned about 0.51% of Sears Holdings Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -21.47%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -8.72% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. The Kingstown Capital Management Lp holds 2.65 million shares with $24.62 million value, up from 2.60M last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp by 5.2% in the first quarter. The stock declined 8.49% or $0.72 reaching $7.76 on the news.

In the transaction dated March 17, 2017, the great number of shares acquired came courtesy the Director, 10% Owner; FAIRHOLME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L added a total of 222,100 shares at an average price of $8.79, amounting to approximately $1,952,259.

The swing to a profit reflected Sears’ cost-cutting efforts and the sale of its Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker in March for about $900 million to be paid out over the next several years, including an upfront payment of $525 million. It has underperformed by 46.51% the S&P500. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Stock Slipped Again Today” with publication date: “May 17, 2017.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. Stock Slipped Today” published on May 15, 2017 as well as Fool.com’s news article titled: “Why Sears Holdings Corp.

Stock has got OUTPERFORM rating from no analyst of Thomson Reuters, no analyst given HOLD rating to the stock and 0 given UNDERPERFORM rating. Therefore 80% are positive. Sears Canada had 2 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 9 to “Sector Perform”.

