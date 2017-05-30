Trudeau asks Pope Francis to apologise to indigenous people for church’s abuses

The Liberals came to power in 2015 saying they wanted to reset the relationship with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.

Since his election in 2013, Francis has apologized on behalf of the Church to victims of sexual assault, persecuted Protestants in northern Italy and indigenous peoples of South America for the complicity of The Church in their oppression during the colonial conquests. He previously apologized for the failure of the church to intervene during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Similar apologies have been issued by Anglican, Presbyterian and United Churches, who along with the Catholic Church helped run these schools as joint ventures with the Canadian government.

The Vatican said the conversation “focused on the themes of integration and reconciliation, as well as religious freedom and current ethical issues” but did not mention an apology directly. Them forcibly from across Canada took children from aboriginal families to “assimilate them into canadian society”.

Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, agreed that it would mean a lot to residential school survivors to hear an apology from the head of the Catholic church, especially if it was offered Canada. “He’s a very influential individual and to have him come would be a. huge undertaking on that road to reconciliation”.

He also gave her a Montagnais-French dictionary compiled by a French Jesuit in the 17th century.

During the visit, Trudeau extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit the country of Canada, during which time he could bring the Church’s apology for harm done to indigenous people in Canada in the mid-19th through 20th centuries when 150,000 children from native tribes were forced to undergo “enculturation” to the state through attendance at residential schools.

The commission included the demand for a papal apology – to survivors, their families and communities – as one of the 94 recommendations in its report on the dark history and legacy of residential schools.

Trudeau and the Argentinian pontiff had “cordial discussions” during their 36-minute private meeting, the Vatican said in a statement.

On Monday, Trudeau said he invited the Pope to visit Canada in the coming years, and thanked him for the global leadership he has shown on climate change.

In 2015, Mr Harper met Pope Francis and called attention to the commission’s findings.