US President Donald Trump has punctured any illusions that he was on a fence-mending tour of Europe, declining to explicitly endorse Nato’s mutual defence pledge and lashing out at fellow members for what he called their “chronic underpayments” to the alliance.

Trump’s pending review of USA climate policies and decision not to make up his mind before the Taormina summit has braced environmentalists for the possibility of bland language that says little after years of increasingly stronger commitments to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and emissions under the Paris Agreement.

Finally, as aghast fellow leaders whispered amongst themselves, Trump blasted them for owing “massive amounts of money”, leaving allies back in the uncertain space they were previous year.

Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting, Trump issued a written statement in which he called leaks of sensitive British information about the attack to the United States press “deeply troubling”, and said he was asking the Justice Department and other agencies to “launch a complete review of this matter”.

Trump’s sharp words may have won him few friends among the gathered leaders, who appeared to avoid Trump at the end of the “family photo”, the group photograph customary at these global summits. “There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom”.

One former U.S. ambassador called the president’s omission a “major blow” to the alliance.

“There are too many leaks”, he said. He used a ceremony to dedicate the memorial to NATO’s resolve in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States as a platform from which to exhort leaders to “focus on terrorism and immigration” to ensure their security. “Our NATO allies responded swiftly and decisively, invoking for the first time in its history the Article 5 collective defense commitments”.

“As they lose ground in Iraq and Syria, foreign fighters are returning, and the group’s hateful ideology is spreading online”, May said.

But hopes that post-election Trump would use his first visit to Brussels to show his full commitment were dashed with a series of awkward incidents and harsh statements.

Western diplomatic sources said that the Trump administration was very enthusiastic about the plan and had brought up the issue with several Arab leaders.

“Everything we needed to discuss was discussed”, Liberman said.

“You have thousands and thousands of people pouring into our various countries and spreading throughout, and in many cases we have no idea who they are”, he said. The White House saw this as a victory.

The NATO military alliance was ostensibly established to serve as a counter against Soviet communism and its War Pact captive nations.

Trump arrived for his first ever talks with EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, who will argue for the benefits of open trade and the Paris climate agreement.

The long day of gruff Brussels meetings was a contrast from his friendlier Middle East encounters earlier in the week, where Trump embraced the authoritarian Saudi monarchy, said he had been wowed by Saudi King Salman’s wisdom and had been lauded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.