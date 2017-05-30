Trump Asking US Justice Dept. to Launch Complete Review of Leaks

The UK said on Thurssay it would stop sharing information on the Manchester bombing with the United States, the BBC and the Reuters news agency reported, following the leaks.

The president called on the DOJ to investigate and prosecute whoever is behind the leaks “to the fullest extent of the law”.

The attack on Manchester Arena during the concert of pop sensation Ariana Grande on Sunday night claimed the lives of 22 concert goers, including children and injured as many as 59.

The statement was made amid the accusations from the United Kingdom connected with the disclosure of the name of the attacker and other details of the Manchester bombing before the police were ready to release them. Burnham added he had previously complained to the acting US consul about the leaks but, despite assurances they would stop, the information flow continued. “They’re angry, they’re frustrated”.

Information about terror attacks that occur in Europe is shared as a matter of course with American intelligence and law enforcement officials, who check their own files to see if suspects traveled to and from the USA, and to offer any collaboration or support.

“When the trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses, and their family”, the statement said.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement that the leaks published by the New York Times have caused “much distress for families that are already suffering terribly with their loss”. The piece said the analysis was based on “evidence photographed and collected at the crime scene and distributed by British authorities”. Where U.S. law enforcement might release a name sooner, the British investigators are more likely to keep it quiet. “This is not their style”.

“The British have every right to be furious”, he said. “It’s not a legal requirement, but it’s custom or obligation that’s respected within Fleet Street”, Walton said, referring to the London street synonymous with Britain’s news industry.

“The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity. the element of surprise”, Interior Minister Amber Rudd told BBC radio.

Early Thursday, police said they conducted a controlled explosion in the south of Manchester where they were carrying out searches in the Moss Side area connected to the attack. The leader of another member, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, declined to answer directly Thursday whether he was reconsidering his country’s intelligence agreement with the United States.

After President Donald Trump defended his decision to discuss intelligence with the Russians during a White House meeting, Prime Minister Theresa May said last week that Britain would continue to share intelligence with the United States. May raised the matter with Trump as they gathered for a group photograph at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit.

It’s not just the British who are expressing outrage, either.

“And we will also appoint a special coordinator for NATO’s efforts fighting terrorism”, Stoltenberg said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the Justice Department and “other relevant agencies” to get to the bottom of leaks that he says “pose a grave threat to our national security“.