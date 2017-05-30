Trump Assails News Media Accounts of White House Turmoil

Donald Trump, just back from his first global trip as USA president, geared up to combat concerns on Sunday over aides’ ties to Russian Federation including explosive reports that his son-in-law sought a secret communications line with Moscow.

Krishnamoorthi’s call for Kushner’s security clearance to be suspended echoes one from the Democratic National Committee, which made the same demand after the senior adviser was revealed as a person of interest in the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe.

The Washington Post and NBC each reported late Thursday that Kushner’s interactions with Russian figures were of interest to the FBI, but that this did not mean he was a target of the investigation. Trump said he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” as he ousted Comey, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year term as head of the country’s top criminal investigative agency.

Under the planned shakeup, White House Press secretary Sean Spicer would take a diminished public role, while Mr. Trump would take more opportunities to engage directly with his supporters via campaign rallies, social media appearances such as Facebook Live videos, and interviews with friendly news organisations, the NYT reported.

“If you put that in context with everything else we knew the Russians were doing to interfere with the election”.

The criticisms, in a series of morning posts on Twitter, come as several USA news organisations have reported that the FBI’s investigation into ties between Mr Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian Federation is closely examining the role played by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and close adviser.

Trump has frequently dismissed his campaign’s connection with Moscow as an excuse made up by Democrats to explain his stunning upset win for the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton, a former US secretary of state.

Mr Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in Moscow that the Kremlin was unaware of the meeting between Mr Kushner and Mr Gorkov at the time and that it was routine.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly agreed. “You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversation from?” he said on ABC.

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was taken aback by the suggestion of allowing an American to use Russian communications gear at its embassy or consulate – a proposal which would have carried security risks for Moscow as well as the Trump team, said the Post.

The Senate and House Intelligence committees are also leading their own investigations, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges.

“I do think there ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, whether he was candid, ” Schiff said. The intent was to connect Trump’s chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP.

“I don t trust this story as far as I can throw it”, he said.

USA president is said to have described German trade practices as “very bad”, last week.

The House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat called for a review of Jared Kushner’s security clearance over questions of whether he was truthful about his contacts with Russian Federation.

Kushner, 36, even suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States to protect such a channel from monitoring, The Post said, quoting USA officials briefed on intelligence reports.

United States media have reported that Trump had pressed Comey in meetings and phone calls to pull back on the investigation.