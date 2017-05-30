Trump Back in Washington Area After 9-Day Trip

Mudd was referring to last week’s Washington Post report that Kushner met in December with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.to discuss establishing a secret communication channel to the Kremlin that could not be monitored by US intelligence – using Russian facilities.

Reports that top White House adviser Jared Kushner attempted to establish a secret communication link with Russian Federation has an ex-CIA official wondering if he was acting on his or following orders- and if so, whose orders. But Kelly said such back-channel communications don’t bother him and would not be harmful to US security interests. “It’s both normal in my opinion and acceptable”, he told ABC News on Sunday.

“Like reciprocal is, if you’ve got a 30 percent tariff maybe, you know what, we should have a 30 percent tariff, but really you should have a zero tariff”, he said.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee cited a Reuters report in calling for an investigation into “potentially fraudulent statements and misrepresentations” in marketing materials for a Kushner Companies real estate project, which suggested investors might be able to obtain United States green cards. But Trump immediately railed against administration leaks in a flurry of tweets Sunday, calling them “fabricated lies”.

In this May 21, 2017, photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His lawyer said Kushner will cooperate with investigators. Trump hung back, deciding against joining his peers. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the formal announcement.

Russia, a pivotal player in Syria, has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, often at the expense of civilians and at odds with US policy during Syria’s long civil war.

The FBI is interested in the details of Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak, a meeting that the White House first disclosed in March.

Now, the White House power couple – she a special assistant to the President, he a senior adviser and head of the newly-formed Office of American Innovation – is laying low.

The FBI and separate congressional committees are each conducting investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, as well as whether any Trump associates colluded with Russian officials.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive.

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.

“Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names it is very possible that those sources don’t exsist but are made up by fake news writers”.

A recent report from The Washington Post claimed that Kushner attempted to coordinate a secure, private line of communication with Russian Federation. The newspaper cited anonymous USA officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications. As CBS News previously reported, Bossie is being seriously considered for a West Wing post while Lewandowski would position himself as an outside defender of the president and key strategist.

By Saturday morning, Trump was already tweeting that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partners had given him a big win on this issue and that the money was beginning to roll in.

His top economic and national security advisers refused to answer questions during a press briefing on Saturday. Officials said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed US sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call. Flynn remains under federal investigation in Virginia over his foreign business ties.

That matched the expectations of Heritage Foundation fellow and former Trump transition team member James Carafano before the trip began.

Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak previous year, including two phone calls between April and November.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The talks between Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with Moscow, which U.S. intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in the property tycoon’s favor. But he also held one-on-one meetings with the leaders of Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany.