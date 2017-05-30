Trump Calls Manchester Leaks “Deeply Troubling”, Vows Investigation

“The British government has every right to be furious”, said Mr. Schiff, who rarely balked at leaks targeting Mr. Trump.

It was learned last month that Susan E. Rice, President Obama’s national security adviser, unmasked the identities of Trump campaign officials caught up in spy agency surveillance.

Trump was facing May for the first time since Monday’s suicide attack in Manchester during a meeting here of European and North American leaders.

The breaches could undermine the extremely close intelligence sharing between the United States and Britain.

Referring to Rudd’s remarks, he said that the “Five Eyes relationship is crucial to United Kingdom intelligence and security, and for her to openly say how unhappy she is about this shows you how angry people are”.

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning met with leaders of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and spoke out about the on-going problem of illegal intelligence leaks.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders will hold a working dinner Thursday night. An incensed May confronted Trump about the leaks during their meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters in Brussels.

Fighting extremism has been a central theme of Trump's first trip overseas. They have since stopped sharing intelligence about the attack with the U.S. Only five members now meet the target: Britain, Estonia, debt-laden Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends more on defense than all the other allies combined. Mattis has said that the United States commitment to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members' pledge to defend each other, under Article 5 of the alliance's charter, is "rock solid".

The British home secretary, Amber Rudd, called them “irritating”.

That would indicate that, while police forces may not be sharing information with counterparts across the Atlantic such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the national intelligence-sharing arrangements involving MI5, MI6 and GCHQ are not affected.

“We will now establish a new intelligence fusion cell at the headquarters addressing terrorism, including foreign fights”.

“We have a special relationship with the USA”.

In an earlier leak, Abedi’s name was given to U.S. media 24 hours after the attack – reportedly against the UK’s wishes.

Moreover, though the White House had sent recent signals that the United States would stay in NATO’s mutual defense pact, known as Article 5, Trump made no mention of it as he stood next a monument dedicated to the only time the article had been previously invoked: during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. All members, he said, have “started to move toward spending 2 percent”.

As a result, they’re “really, really, really mad about this”, Frank says.

The shellshocked country came to a halt for a poignant minute’s silence at 11:00am local time to remember the 22 dead, innocent victims of the latest Islamic State-claimed atrocity to hit Europe.

The intelligence dust-up threatened to dampen Trump’s formal introduction to leaders here at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the first heads-of-state gathering that Trump has attended since taking office.