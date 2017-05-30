Trump chastises fellow NATO leaders for not spending enough on military

“Twenty-three of the 28 nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense”, Trump said.

The President also called for a minute’s silence for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack on Monday evening.

Later on Thursday, Trump and leaders of other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation countries will meet for the first time to map out the future of the organization, and try to narrow their differences on its budget. “That’s his basic message”, Tamara reports. “NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations”.

Trump irritated European Union leaders during his election campaign previous year by hailing Brexit and suggesting other countries might follow Britain out of the 28-nation bloc. Only five members now meet the target: Britain, Estonia, debt-laden Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends more on defense than all the other allies combined.

While he also accused low-spending members of the alliance of owing “massive amounts of money” to NATO, Trump said he and allies would drive out militants and urged all nations to do the same.

Trump has taken a less combative tone since taking office, praising the alliance as “wonderful” and saying a strong Europe is very important to him and the United States. Article 5 has been invoked only once in NATO’s history, after 9/11.

The decision to zero in on those two major priorities were part of an effort to woo Trump, whose country is a driving force behind the military alliance – a body he described as “obsolete” during last year’s election campaign.

And he didn’t really clarify the situation on Thursday.

The long day of gruff Brussels meetings was a contrast from his friendlier Middle East encounters, where Mr Trump embraced the authoritarian Saudi monarchy and said he had been wowed by Saudi King Salman’s wisdom.

“We remember and mourn those almost 3,000 innocent people who were brutally murdered by terrorists on September 11th, 2001”, he said.

But that was a historical observation, not a pledge for the future.

The US is one of Britain’s key intelligence partners.

Trump also took a dig at the cost of the brand-new building where he was speaking.

“All our allies understand that Canada has always been there, and I can assure them – and I will continue to assure them – that Canada will continue to be there”, Trudeau said.

Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the second-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, said in a statement that Trump “should not be lecturing our closest and most steadfast allies”.

Trump’s attempts to impose a U.S.travel ban on some Muslim countries contrast with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s position that immigration is a source of strong, sustainable inclusive growth.

Trump, who unlike other leaders at the summit is not planning to address reporters, did not respond to shouted questions as to whether the United Kingdom can trust the USA with sensitive material.