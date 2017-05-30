Trump condemns killing of pair who tried to stop racist rant

But instead of addressing the deaths, President Donald Trump, freshly arrived from his first official trip overseas, dedicated his traditional flow of Sunday tweets to rally behind his proposed tax cuts and a House GOP-backed health care bill.

People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland.

It comes amid a wider debate in the USA about the First Amendment, often in liberal cities like Portland and Berkeley, California, and on college campuses, where violent protests between far-right and far-left protesters have derailed appearances by contentious figures.

The two young women “could have been the victims, but three heroes jumped in and supported them”, he said.

Trump’s most recent tweets appear to address the seemingly never-ending Russian Federation scandal troubling his administration. One was a recent college graduate. Michah Fletcher, a 21-year-old poet, survived although he sustained serious injuries.

Mangum thanked those who came to her and her friend’s defense.

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me”, Mangum told CNN affiliate KPTV, her voice cracking.

One of the teenagers whom Best and Namkai-Meche stepped in to protect from the attack paid tribute to the men. “‘We didn’t do it perfectly”, he said, just two years ago, but “we reported a true story”.

In a powerful letter posted to his Facebook page prior to that tweet, Real News legend Dan Rather called on Trump to acknowledge these men and say their names, “or even just tweet them”. But what a President says, who he has around him, and the tone he sets can set the tone for the nation at large.

Destinee’s mom Dyjuana Hudson also had a message for the families of the victims.

Portland police spokesman said the suspect was using “hate speech or biased language” when riding on the train.

Christian was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Christian will make his first court appearance in the case Tuesday, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

“The best thing you guys can help us out with is just giving me and my family time to process everything and for me to cope with what happened and to actually heal from this and get over this somehow”, Mangum said. At one point, he threatens to stab the driver of the train Thursday, according to video from a passenger posted by TV station KOIN.