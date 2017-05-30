Trump criticises Germany after Merkel questioned U.S. reliability

Aside from pushing past Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and engaging in a hand-shake-off with new French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump scolded Germany for its trade surplus and did not commit the U.S.to staying in the Paris climate accord.

Prime Minister Modi further said that he had a healthy discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on bilateral relation, humanitarian issues and regional or global issues.

The Prime Minister will be discussing ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in economic sphere, and cooperation on worldwide issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism.

Germany is the largest trade partner for India in the European Union (EU) and one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the German Chancellor at Schloss Meseberg, the official state guest house of the German Federal Government.

Meanwhile, Modi’s accompanying delegation of senior ministers, including commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman, energy minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS for external Affairs M J Akbar, are also holding talks with their German counterparts.

Modireceived a guard of honour andwas welcomedas the music choir of the German Army played the Indian National Anthem. This is Prime Minister Modi’s second bilateral visit to Germany.

The last IGC was held in New Delhi in October 2015, when bilateral ties were significantly scaled up.

The two leaders will then attend an India-German Business Summit, where German CEOs may announce investments but also reiterate complaints about barriers their businesses face in India, including tariffs, red tape and poor infrastructure.

“We have established dedicated platforms to support German companies and investments in India”.

“Very few people would know that Bundesliga has a widespread following in India”, he said in his speech after India and Germany signed 12 MoUs and agreements covering diverse sectors, including youth development and vocational training.

The meeting has been described as a very informal affair where the two leaders are believed to have discussed issues of mutual interest, with the more formal engagements of Modi’s two-day visit to Germany set to kick off on Tuesday.

Modi – before embarking on his tour, which also takes him to Spain, France and Russian Federation – wrote that “India and Germany are large democracies, major economies and important players in regional and global affairs”.