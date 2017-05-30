Trump defends son-in-law amid Russian Federation reports

U.S. officials said Mr Kushner held meetings in December with the Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, and the head of Vnesheconombank, a state-owned lender under USA sanctions.

But he said: “We have backchannel communication with a number of countries”.

The New York Times reported he was expected to meet with lawyers as early as Sunday, quoting aides. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. “He has told friends that he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have made no long-term commitment to remain by Mr. Trump’s side, saying they would review every six months whether to return to private life in NY”.

Trump also leaned on two administration officials with military experience to defend Kushner, who has become a significant person of interest in the FBI’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Moscow in its efforts to sway the presidential election toward Trump. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the USA allegations, saying it had no intention to meddle in internal affairs of other states.

Kelly said he did not know if the reports were true, but added that he supports attempts to foster communication with Russian Federation.

“If you’re going to create a back channel that relies exclusively on the Russian communications and apparatus, that’s a really serious issue”, added Mark Lowenthal, a former Central Intelligence Agency assistant director.

Though under scrutiny by the FBI, Kushner has yet to be accused of unlawful behavior, and he has offered to share any information about meetings with Russian officials. The newspaper cited anonymous USA officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

Trump on Sunday claimed numerous recent leaks coming out of his White House are made up.

Michael Flynn, who was Trump s national security adviser for just 24 days before being fired amid questions about meetings he held with the Russian ambassador, was also present, the newspaper reported.

Mr Trump immediately sought to dismiss recent news reports as “fake news”.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was looking for a direct line to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia – a search that in mid-December found him in a room with a Russian banker whose financial institution was deeply intertwined with Russian intelligence, and remains under sanction by the United States.

Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in U.S. communications systems.

“I think Mr. Comey, we now know, took action that he did in regards to then-candidate Clinton in regards to false news that was being put out by the Russians”, he said in the interview.

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said it was “obviously very concerning” if a key Trump campaign figure was possibly seeking secret communications during the transition period with a country that intelligence experts say intervened in the 2016 USA presidential election. “They are not our friends”. These are questions we don’t have answers to, and Schiff feels they need to be looked into.