Trump hails fallen, their families at Arlington

“But Chris will never be here, so that’s why we have days like today so his spirit can live on, and so that people can actually stop and remember the person who is physically not here any more”.

Many of us think of Memorial Day as the official beginning of summer.

“You can see it in people’s faces that they’re a little horrified that they forget this is what the day’s about”, said Jaslow, 34, who wears a bracelet bearing the name of a fallen comrade.

“Their stories are now woven into the soul of our nation, into the stars and stripes on our flag, and into the beating hearts of our great, great people”, Mr. Trump said.

Throughout Memorial Day weekend many of your social media feeds will be filled with comments of people thanking veterans for their service, and while that’s nice it’s not the reason for this federal holiday. More than 12 percent of the US population served in the armed forces during World War II. The empty chair on a holiday, empty every day.

Memorial Day is a solemn holiday, meant to honor those veterans who died while serving. “Their story is one of selflessness, it is one of courage, and it is one of sheer commitment”, he said. As the decades passed and many in the South became enamored with the “Lost Cause” narrative of the Confederacy, some ceremonies became less about honoring the dead and decorating their graves and more about keeping the grievances and the mythology of the Confederacy alive. Arguing that transformed a solemn day of remembrance into one associated with leisure and recreation, veterans groups have long advocated a return to May 30. All those others that are living that are veterans or the wounded can remind us by being here physically, or standing on stage to be honored. In a world awash with change, some things stand firm.

Their sacrifices and the sacrifices of the families and friends must have meaning, the general said.

Trump concluded the events of the day by honoring the “unknown soldiers” represented by the prestigious tomb on the grounds of the national cemetery.

Accompanied by Pence, Trump walked briefly among the white marble headstones and greeted families, including Brittany Jacobs and her 6-year-old son, Christian, who was dressed like a Marine.

The first large-scale observance of Memorial Day came just three years after the war’s end, in 1868.