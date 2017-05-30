Trump hails heroes including Kansan during Memorial Day ceremony

During a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, President Donald Trump honored US military members who died while serving their country.

In one of the annual rites of every presidency, Trump traveled the short distance over the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who were killed in service to their country.

He told the stories of two soldiers who died in Afghanistan, Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard, as Byers’ parents and Horton’s widow looked on.

Trump’s remarks grew more personal as he addressed the death of Homeland Security Secretary Gen. John Kelly’s fallen son, Robert.

Trump spoke for about 20 minutes at Arlington’s Memorial Amphitheater. “But they were all angels sent to us by God and they all share one title in common and that is the title of hero, real heroes”. They died in war so that we could live in peace. Andrew Byers, a member of the Green Berets who was killed during an attack on a Taliban bastion past year.

Mr. Trump concluded by thanking the “unknown soldiers”. A son-in-law, Jake, is a wounded warrior.

Trump tweeted this morning he is looking forward to paying his respects to America’s fearless men and women.

“Thank you for joining us as we honor the fearless warriors who gave their lives for hours spending their last moments on this earth in defence of this country and of its people”.

“Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Special, special people”, he said.

President Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Monday and paid tribute to America’s fallen servicemen – including the son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Several reports claim Jared Kushner proposed setting up a secret channel of communication with the Kremlin and the Trump transition team. Join us in a conversation about world events, the newsgathering process or whatever aspect of the news universe you find interesting or important.

“They were people who stood for something larger than themselves, people who understood what we have in our country is worth fighting for”, Dunford said, introducing Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“The empty chair on a holiday is empty every day”, he said.

Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted families who were at the cemetery to remember the nation’s war dead.