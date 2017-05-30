Trump has ‘weakened’ the West, hurt EU interests: German FM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally on Monday but said she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”, fine-tuning her message after surprising Washington with her frankness a day earlier. “And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands – of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russian Federation”.

Merkel sent shockwaves through Washington and London by saying on Sunday that Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the United States under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners.

But Merkel’s own, carefully chosen words, arguing that times of dependency were “somewhat” in the past, indicate that the pro-American chancellor’s view is one that could yet be revised.

Trump did not hold a news conference after the summit but later tweeted that he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord this week.

“We can reassure Mrs Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security to keep us all safe from the terrorists overseas and those that are trying to be nurtured in our country”, she said.

“[They] are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told The Associated Press.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders chafed at Trump’s lecture, which did not acknowledge member states’ recent increases in military spending nor did it include a reaffirmed USA commitment to the alliance’s mutual defense pledge, in light of Trump’s disparaging comments about the alliance during his campaign.

Trump’s firm refusal to commit to the Paris climate deal at the G7 summit in Italy on Saturday – along with his description of Germany as “very bad on trade” – may also have contributed to Merkel switching the rhetoric up a notch.

“Election campaign or no election campaign, in this situation let me be entirely clear: the chancellor represent all of us at summits like these”, Schulz said.

“We need to know that we have to fight for our own future and destiny as Europeans”, Merkel said.

Merkel’s top opponent in the September election, Martin Schulz, said Monday that Trump’s behavior towards the chancellor has been “unacceptable” and no country’s leader must “allow him or herself to be treated” that way, Deutsche Welle reported. Merkel closed out her Munich speech drinking a mug of beer surrounded by supporters doing the same.