Trump honors fallen and families in Memorial Day address

“We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice and service, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind”, Trump said. He even recognized a soldier who had been stationed at Fort Carson. But we can always remember. “Their stories are now woven into the soul of our nation, into the stars and stripes on our flag, and into the beating hearts of our great, great people”, he said in the speech.

Trump’s recognition of Gold Star families came nearly a year after he became embroiled in a running argument with the family of Capt. Humayun Khan, who died in Iraq.

“Every time you see the sun rise over this blessed land, please know your fearless sons and daughters pushed away the knife and delivered for us all that great and glorious dawn”, Trump said.

“Here at this hallowed shrine, we honour the noblest among us, the men and women who paid the ultimate price for victory and for freedom”, ABC News quoted Trump as saying on Monday. Home of the free, because of the fearless.

Earlier in the morning, the president visited the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where he placed a wreath and reflected silently as a bugle player performed taps.

On Monday, Trump also made special mention of former Senator Bob Dole of Kansas, who sat in the audience at the ceremony, thanking Dole for his service in the Second World War.

This Memorial Day, please join us at the Department of Justice to, as Abraham Lincoln stated at Gettysburg, dedicate ourselves to “the great task remaining before us-that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion”. “Their duty was to serve”.