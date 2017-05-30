Trump honors fallen soldiers and Gold Star families in Memorial Day speech

The President expressed his nation’s “boundless and undying” gratitude to the Americans who have fallen in battle and to the families they left behind. Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted families. Andrew Byers, whose family attended the ceremony.

“Today we also hold a special vigil for heroes whose stories we can not tell, because their names are known to God alone-the unknown soldiers”, Trump said.

Among those laid to rest in Section 60 is Robert Kelly, son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The younger Kelly was a Marine killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

Before joining the Trump administration, Secretary Kelly served as the top Marine commander in Iraq. Trump decried being “viciously attacked” by the Khans, who are Muslim, and questioned why Ghazala Khan, Humayun Khan’s mother, did not speak as she stood next to her husband, Khizr Khan, at the convention, during which they said Trump “sacrificed nothing” for the country.

She said her loved one’s “name was Jimmy”.

The president chatted with a woman visiting one of the tombstones. “But they were all angels sent to us by God and they all share one title in common and that is the title of hero, real heroes”. At the time, he did so alongside Vice President Mike Pence, who joined Trump at the ceremonies Monday morning.

Participating in the somber, annual observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump recounted the stories of Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard as Byers’ tearful parents and Horton’s emotional widow looked on. Bob Dole, who was severely wounded in action during World War II.

Two days earlier, John Kelly teared up on TV while discussing his son, who was killed in while leading his platoon on a combat patrol and stepped on a concealed roadside bomb. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment.

“As we honor the courageous warriors who gave their lives for ours, spending their last moments on this earth in defense of this country and of its people, words can not measure the depth of their devotion, the purity of their love or the totality of their courage”, Trump said. “To every gold star family, God is with you and your loved ones are with him”.

“Their stories are now woven into the soul of our nation, into the stars and strips of our flag, and into the berating hearts of our great, great people”, Trump said.

President Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor the men and women who have died in service to our country for Memorial Day.

Trump’s remarks at the wreath-laying ceremony were his first comments in public since returning to the United States from his nine-day trip overseas.