Trump lashes out at media after ducking questions during trip

“Then he reached in his back pocket and grabbed a gun”, Mitchell said. Saudi investment in USA arms and cooperation on terrorism seem to have led to a change of heart, and he was more comfortable with King Salman and other Arab leaders like Egypt’s el-Sisi than with the likes of Angela Merkel later in the trip.

Kelly told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday that with countries such as Russian Federation that are not allies of the US, any means of communication “is a good thing”. French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Trump in Brussels, also said he had pressed the issue with the US president, though the White House did not mention that appeal in a summary of their meeting.

Even as a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet said he doesn’t see reports of White House adviser Jared Kushner seeking secret communications with Russian Federation as “any big deal”, a top House Democrat said the security clearance for Trump’s son-in-law needs to be reviewed.

Republicans, meanwhile, downplayed the reports about Kushner – with Sen.

John McCain is not pleased about reports that Jared Kushner proposed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

President Donald Trump is turning his attention to domestic issues after his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.

Kushner, according to the New York Times, has been talking to friends about leaving, and they say he’s serious. The administration will likely add more attorneys and crisis communication experts as the controversy unfolds. “I want to see the email”.

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring”, Graham explained to Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has about 75 employees and is like a close-knit family, said Zach Harveston, who has worked as a dispatcher there for two years. “The whole story line is suspicious”.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) noted on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Kushner has agreed to speak with Senate investigators about his contacts with Russian officials.

“The more people talk to him about it, the more he obsesses about it”, one adviser told the publication.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that Kushner should appear before the panel and that his security clearance needs to be reviewed. “There ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, where he was candid” about his Russian Federation contacts.

‘There is another question about his security clearance and whether he was forthcoming about his contacts on that, ‘ Schiff said.

Schiff said he could neither confirm nor deny the reports about Kushner, but if they are accurate, “it’s obviously very concerning”. And that Kushner is now a focus of the federal investigation into the Trump campaign now being run by former FBI director Robert Mueller.

“It’s both normal in my opinion and acceptable”, he told ABC News on Sunday.