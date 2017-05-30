Trump Lectures Saudis on Not Lecturing Saudis

On Tuesday, Trump returned to the occupied West Bank for a cursory meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

“This is a deal not just about selling weapons … but ensures that the USA is committed to the strategic security of Saudi Arabia“, says Mr. Gerges.

Standing alongside Trump, Abbas, 82 and in the 12th year of his original five-year term, said he was determined to deliver an agreement for all Palestinians, although he did not provide any substance on how such an objective could be achieved.

By fully backing Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival, at the head of what is virtually a Sunni alliance against a Teheran-led Shia bloc, the US President appears to have heightened the internecine battle between the two Islamic sects playing out in the middle-east, rather than the professed aim of bringing peace to the region.

“That may be not necessarily because they don’t have those feelings there, but because they control people and don’t allow to them to come and express their feelings quite the same as we do here”, CNBC anchor Becky Quick cut in.

Still, Trump was enthusiastically received by Netanyahu, who leapt to his feet when the president declared that his administration “will always stand with Israel”.

Melania Trump found an apt match in footwear to her latest look while accompanying President Donald Trump on his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia.

“You need surveillance, you have to deal with the mosques whether we like it or not”, he added. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will sign the memorandum of understanding in Riyadh, at the Gulf Cooperation Council’s summit with Trump.

We recently asked you to support our journalism. “If you open the documents, I think you’re going to see that it was Saudi Arabia, it wasn’t Iraq”.

Saudi Arabia has for half a century played a critical role in projecting U.S. and Western military power in the Middle East, punctuated by multi-billion dollar arms purchases that until the 1990s the Saudi kingdom rarely used – or could even deploy effectively with its relatively small armed forces.

And Mr Trump made one symbolic gesture on Monday in bridging the gap between Israel and the Arab world. His flight on Air Force One was believed to be the first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel, nations that do not have diplomatic relations.

Netanyahu said he hoped an Israeli prime minister could soon make the same flight.

One point of contention in the talks: the fate of east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

Husam Zumlot, a former adviser to Abbas who is now the Palestinian ambassador in Washington, said the contours of any deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians were well known to both sides.

He also paid a short visit to Israel’s national Holocaust memorial on Tuesday, calling the Nazi extermination of 6 million Jews “the most savage crime against God and his children” during the most sensitive stop on his two-day visit to Israel. We damn well should, even while we have our own problems with human rights violations.