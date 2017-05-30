Trump makes G-7 deal on trade, delays on climate

“There are no signs whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not”.

The leaders issued a collective statement at the close of the talks, saying that they have committed to “strengthening our collective energy security and ensuring open, transparent, liquid, and secure global markets for energy resources and technologies”.

Trump issued a tweet on Saturday, before the communique was even out, that he would make his final decision on the Paris climate deal next week.

“On the bigger question, of whether other countries are really likely to punish the U.S.in any concrete ways because of our withdrawing from Paris, I think it’s pretty uncertain”, Wallach said. And while the news media spouted headlines that Trump aides said his thoughts on climate change were “evolving”, he was not swayed by the arguments from Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and others who are anxious about the US pulling out of the worldwide agreement signed by almost 200 nations. Trump tweeted from Italy as the meeting of wealthy democracies concluded. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a rare outspoken GOP proponent of climate science, said he would advise Trump to remain in the voluntary agreement.

“What a ridiculous situation”, Trump said in the post.

On Saturday, Trump said that the decision on United States participation in the agreement would be taken next week.

European leaders have used the president’s time overseas as a last-ditch effort to persuade Mr. Trump to stay in the climate accord, which was adopted by almost 200 nations in 2015.

“He stands in stark isolation”, said Alden Meyer, who has followed climate talks for two decades as director of policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

During his campaign for the White House a year ago, Trump promised that as president he would withdraw the US from the deal and reverse many of Obama’s climate change policies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, both at the G7 in Taormina, Sicily, on Saturday, arguably have the best relationship with Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on the Italian island “the entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very unsatisfying”, while Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, said: “I hope they [the US] decide in the right way”.

In an interview scheduled to be broadcast on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, meanwhile, defense secretary James Mattis said the White House had “obviously got a discussion going on about our policy in this regard”. But he also held one-on-one meetings with the leaders of Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany.

Trump refused to bend on the pact after three days of contentious private debate and intense lobbying by other leaders that began on Wednesday with an appeal by Pope Francis. This time the G-7 leaders reiterated a “commitment to keep our markets open and to fight protectionism”. Members of his administration, meanwhile, are deadlocked on the issue.