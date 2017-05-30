Trump makes G-7 deal on trade, holds out on climate

US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after his first worldwide trip, during which he visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, the Vatican and Belgium over a period of nine days.

The Paris deal is the world’s first comprehensive climate agreement, set out in 2015, with the aim of keeping the global average rise in temperatures below 2C.

“Understanding this process, the Heads of State and of Government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement, as previously stated at the Ise-Shima Summit”, the communique said.

Mr Trump’s attitude to climate change made the G7 talks “very difficult” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left).

Back home from Europe, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to blast recent recent news reports about coverage of the Russian investigation and a Montana congressional race.

The G-7 leaders had better luck finding agreement on the other problematic topic at the summit, trade.

More concisely, Alex Doukas, senior campaigner at Oil Change International, said: “even though Donald Trump threw a tantrum, the grown-ups in the room ignored him”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, she told reporters.

Security questions dominated initial G7 discussion on Friday and the leaders issued a statement telling internet service providers and social media firms to “substantially increase” their efforts to rein in extremist content.

“We agreed that we need to continue to keep working together constructively to amplify the success that citizens and communities have on both side of our border”, he said.

Meyer said many US states, cities, and companies are moving forward on climate action while the Trump administration is “waffling” on the Paris Agreement.

Trump was cajoled for three days – first in Brussels at meetings of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union, then in Sicily for G-7 – but will leave Italy without making clear where he stands.

“As a result of his statements and actions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is now saying that European nations can not trust the United States”.

Trump’s overseas trip began on May 19 when he departed from Washington, D.C., for Riyadh, where he signed multimillion-dollar agreements on defence with Saudi Arabia and gave a speech on Islam and the fight against terrorism.

The Trump administration has argued that trade must be balanced and fair as well as free. Earlier Saturday, he joined other leaders of G7 nations for a group photo.