Trump Muscles His Way to the Front in NATO Summit

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom”, Trump said in the statement and promised that his administration would get to the bottom of the matter.

Some of the allies – particularly Eastern European nations deeply anxious about Russian aggression – were hopeful that Trump would state a firm commitment to NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense agreement, which underpins the entire alliance. Some nations, though, have failed to meet that threshold.

If NATO allies were nervous about the United States’ commitment to Europe’s security before, they must be fuming now. “If NATO countries made their full and complete contributions, then NATO would be even stronger than it is today”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Thursday an Action Plan on how to step up NATO’s efforts in fighting terrorism and to “to join the Global Coalition fighting ISIS”.

Article 5 is arguably one of the most important binding articles of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, as it is an agreement on collective defense measures and can be invoked if any North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally is victim of an armed attack. European leaders have expressed concern about the United States’ dedication to the bylaw and some had been hoping to hear support of it from Trump.

“I think you can expect the president to be very tough on them”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters travelling with Trump. “It includes a number of different ongoing high-level fora, and ongoing, operational day-to-day situations with people sitting together working counterterrorism and other issues”.

America’s top diplomat in London also condemned the recent leaking of secret information to US media and said his government would take action to find those responsible. “We made it clear that this in our eyes is a real tragedy that it is not in the interest of either of the British nor the continental and Irish Europeans”.

The senior US counterterrorism official said the multifaceted collaboration provides deep insight that can quickly penetrate hard terrorism problems.

“But some issues remain open, like climate and trade”.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, was not at all convinced that Trump understood what Russia was doing in Ukraine, not to mention why the Europeans had to be constantly on their guard against Russian disinformation campaigns and hybrid warfare. He said unity must be found around values like freedom and human rights and dignity.

President Trump has had, according to the White House, a successful maiden trip outside the U.S. But the bad news is he has to come home.

The Times has been the frequent target of attacks by Trump, who has called the newspaper “fake news” and “failing”. “It is highly informal, highly interactive and they speak in very colloquial language to each other”, said John Kirton, director of the G-7 Research Group at the University of Toronto.

Macron said he spoke with Trump about the Paris agreement to reduce greenhouse gases.

Stoltenberg said the fact that Trump inaugurated a monument to 9/11 on Thursday and was willing to spend more on USA forces in Europe made up for his verbal omission.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive a concert in the Ancient Theatre of Taormina (3rd century BC) in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017.