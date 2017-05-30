The conversation between Mr. Kushner and the Ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, took place during a meeting at Trump Tower that Trump’s presidential transition team did not acknowledge at the time. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars.

Trump believed he was facing more of a communications problem than a legal one, despite the intensifying inquiries, one person familiar with his thinking told the AP.

Multiple reports have said Kushner’s interactions are a matter of interest in the ongoing FBI probe into interactions between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign – part of a snowballing set of investigations examining finances, possible concealment of information and alleged election collusion.

Kushner and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador in December and asked for back-channel communications to discuss Syria and other policy matters, ABC News reported.

Even when authorized, top officials in the Trump White House frequently request anonymity to brief reporters “on background”, meaning their names will not be disclosed.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to US troops at the Naval Air Station Sigonella before returning to Washington D.C.at Sigonella Air Force Base in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.

However, a former head of the US National Security Agency harshly condemned Mr Kushner’s alleged effort to set up a secret communications line.

“We have back-channel communications with a number, any number of countries, no I would not be concerned about it”, said McMaster.

Since he came into office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration at press leaks coming from the White House or the U.S. intelligence agencies, and in February he said that he had ordered an investigation of those “criminal” acts and that those responsible for the leaks would pay a big “price”. He remains an influential confidant within the White House as does his wife, Ivanka Trump.

Schiff said he could neither confirm nor deny the allegations against Kushner, but if they are accurate, “it’s obviously very concerning”.

Ivanka Trump will not be involved in the White House’s internal, war room-like operation aimed at developing a rapid-response and communications strategy in an attempt to keep up with the special counsel’s Russian Federation investigation, per the administration official. Still, it is highly unusual to try to establish channels with a foreign leader that did not rely on the government’s own communications, which are secure and allow for a record of contacts.

The allegations came after Mr Kushner was said to be under scrutiny as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But Mr. Kushner is not the subject of a criminal investigation.

James Clapper, the former national intelligence director, described the general nature of communications between Kushner and Russian Federation as a red flag.

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on”, Clapper said.

“Russia, at least for my money, is our primary adversary”, he told NBC. “They are in to do us in”.