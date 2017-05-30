Trump Pays Tribute To Fallen US Heroes

Their family members wept as the audience gave them a standing ovation.

In Elko, Gil Hernandez of the Veterans of Foreign Wars led a ceremony at the cemetery in which the names of fallen soldiers from this area were read.

Recognized on the last Monday of May every year, the holiday also marks the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, while Labor Day marks its unofficial end.

“I appreciate all that the military is doing right now, and I think it’s especially important to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice”, Hively said of Memorial Day.

In 2015, Christian’s spoke to WTKR saying, “I hope for you to come back soon, daddy”. The president delivered a brief speech to the crowd that had gathered after fulfilling the traditional duty of the Commander-in-Chief on Memorial Day; laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There are things now that a lot of people are taking for granted. Bliss Memorial Ceremony. He echoes what Solis said. “Party Friday, party Saturday, but honor this day”, Garcia said.

Despite an early rain scare on Monday, he and more than 50 other people came together to celebrate those fallen comrades, and countless others.

Families visited the cemetery throughout the day to remember their loved ones and our heroes. “We have veterans from World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, so we’ve got a variety of different eras represented”. The Iron Flag Company is an American business owned by a US Veteran and all the employees working in the company are also US Veterans and patriotic Americans.

President Donald Trump is preparing his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We just buried our dad on [May] 8, so it’s still a little bittersweet”, said attendee Dorothy Hopkins.