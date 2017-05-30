Trump planning major staff shakeup in US White House

Mr Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators previous year as they began scrutinising former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, the two sources told Reuters. And they’re used to attention on a smaller scale – they were public figures in the NY real estate scene long before President Donald Trump began his campaign.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists, frustrated by what he views as his team’s inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mr Kelly said: “It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, he said on ABC’s This Week.

“I think any channel of communication – back or otherwise – with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”, he told Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”You just have to assume, obviously, that what you’re getting … may not be true, they might be working you, but that’s the whole point”.

But foreign policy experts and former officials told The Washington Post such a request of the Russians would be inappropriate unless carefully coordinated with the Obama administration, which was in office at the time.

The official said the two share a “healthy understanding that there’s attention on you when you’re at this level”, adding that they are “unfazed” by the scrutiny of the past week. The conversation was relayed by Kislyak to Moscow and intercepted by US intelligence officials, according to USA officials briefed on the reports. On that topic, Trump tweeted Sunday night: “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere”.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on and I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community – very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians”, Mr Clapper told NBC’s Meet The Press.

Had a hand in organizing Trump’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago in April (Kushner has a good relationship with China’s ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai).

Meanwhile, Kelly said any such discreet channels of communication could only be a good thing, and it doesn’t bother him, in an interview with Fox News.

The pair has, according to early reports, given themselves six months to succeed in Washington at their new careers, or return to New York City, where Ivanka would go back to her signature clothing and accessories corporation, and Kushner would go back to real estate investment and development.

Schiff said the government needed to “get to the bottom” of the matter and urged a review of Kushner’s security clearance “to find out whether he was truthful”.

US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said such secret channels may be used in situations including peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan or for the release of American hostages.

The president, who has often weighed in angrily about stories suggesting ties between his campaign officials and Russian Federation, has not responded specifically to the Kushner allegations.

The news website Politico called Kushner the White House’s ” lead distraction” following what is being seen as Trump’s mostly successful first foreign trip, which featured a stopover in Israel.

Trump, who made no public appearances Sunday, was expected to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.