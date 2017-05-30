Trump Pleased With Results of First Overseas Trip

In Sicily, Donald Trump listened attentively during complex G7 debates over trade and climate change, smiled for the cameras, and for the most part refrained from provocative tweets.

But beyond these mistakes, the way the First Lady of the United States came forward tells a lot about her and how she interacts with her husband.

First Lady Melania Trump has been on a busy trip with President Donald Trump this week.

The biggest idea of Trump’s trip was to reorient US foreign policy in the Middle East against Iran. “But it doesn’t work when dealing with allies”. At the Group of 7 summit in the coastal town of Taormina, leaders launched an aggressive, behind-the-scenes campaign to get him to stay in the Paris climate accord.

“They’re presenting themselves as equals”, said body language expert Lillian Glass.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, is probably wishing he’d had a better poker face during the president’s Jerusalem stop.

Trump has criticized Germany’s trade practices before, even in person to Merkel, and suggested that he wanted to negotiate directly with German leaders to fix America’s unbalanced trade with Europe’s largest economy. And on Russian Federation, he did not insist on removing – as some allies had feared – the threat of additional sanctions for Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine.

‘My husband worked very hard on behalf of our country and I’m very proud of him.

Melania charted out her own schedule for this trip, different from Donald Trump, which she had announced ahead of time in a White House statement.

“President Trump’s continued waffling on whether to stay in or withdraw from the Paris Agreement made it impossible to reach consensus at the [G-7] summit on the need for ambitious climate action”.

Trump on May 27 said in a tweet he will make a final decision in the upcoming week.

‘It has been a great trip and many strides have been made, ‘ Trump said in the speech. At NATO, the White House touted the alliance’s commitment to boosting defense spending, though the resolution was essentially a continuation of a pact agreed to two years earlier. Only five of NATO’s 28 members meet the target: Britain, Estonia, debt-laden Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends more on defence than all the other allies combined. These students marched during Trump’s presidential inauguration parade in January. Trump stood by waiting for his opportunity to greet the French president, and when the two shook hands again, it was equally forceful.

Prior to that, Trump’s awkward body language was also evident during his visit to Pope Francis.

The same report also pointed out the controversial North Atlantic Treaty Organisation group shot where Donald Trump shoved Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to get to the front and center of the group.

And he engaged in two alpha-male handshakes with France’s new 39-year-old President Emmanuel Macron, who seemed to get the better of Trump on both occasions. While touring Murabba Palace in Saudi Arabia, Trump turned to King Salman while enjoying a pastry and tea to ask, “Always use the right hand, right?”

“The president was able to make some of the most unbelievable deals that have really been made by any administration ever”, enthused his economic adviser Gary Cohn.

The Washington Post, The New York Times, Reuters, and other media outlets reported that Trump is considering creating a so-called “war room” to deal with the growing number of questions about his presidential campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.