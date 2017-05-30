“Everybody that got killed was related to him, except the deputy”, said Johnny Hall Sr., a longtime member of the New Zion Union M.B. Church in Bogue Chitto, not far from the initial crime scene, where he said Godbolt also was a member. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described some staffers as speechless when they learned about reports of a purported Russian Federation back channel. Some foreign affairs experts said the move, while former president Barack Obama had weeks left in his term, anxious them that it could undermine US security and some opposition Democrats have suggested that Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

Lawyers for Kushner said he was willing to talk with federal and congressional investigators about his foreign contacts and his work on the Trump campaign. Just back from visiting the Middle East and Europe, Trump on Sunday dismissed recent reports as “fake news”. “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”.

Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to USA officials briefed on intelligence reports. That was based on intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by USA officials, although neither the meeting nor the communications of the Americans involved were under US surveillance, officials told the Post.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December to talk about setting up a secret communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin using Russian diplomatic services.

The idea of a permanent back channel was never discussed, according to the source.

Flynn served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser before being fired in February. Flynn was sacked in February, officials saying he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed USA sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call.

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, told Congress this month that the deception left Flynn vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians. He focused heavily on leaks – both those coming out of the White House and an intelligence leak blamed on Americans about the deadly bombing at a concert in Britain.

Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak previous year, including two phone calls between April and November.

Democrats, in light of the reports, are calling for the president to revoke the 36-year-old’s security clearance because of his potential links to Russian Federation.

Lawyers and public relations experts are being recruited, the Associated Press reported Sunday, as new revelations surface about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The source has told Fox News that Kushner is eager to tell Congress about the meeting and any others of interest.