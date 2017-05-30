Trump pushes North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leader aside to get to front of the group

Instead, he highlighted NATO’s decision to invoke the article for the only time after 9/11 and said the USA would “never forsake the friends that stood by our side”.

The effort to keep Trump onboard will focus on convincing his team that developing renewable energy forms and technology to facilitate cleaner fossil fuels can be drivers of the job-creating growth that he says is his priority. With the Soviet Union dissolved, it is President Trump’s assertion that a more appropriate target for the alliance is fighting Radical Islamic Terrorism.

Trump then stood near Markovic and spoke to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite during the shoot.

Unveiling a memorial to the 9/11 attacks at NATO’s new headquarters on Thursday, Trump also urged the alliance to get tougher on tackling terrorism and immigration in the wake of the Manchester attack. Trump made those remarks in front of a memorial to the September 11, 2001 attacks, when for the only time in history North Atlantic Treaty Organisation invoked Article 5 to help defend Trump’s hometown. Not so Trump today at #NATO. It was a similar story in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly greeted Trump and the president reciprocated with emotional appearances at the Western Wall and Holocaust museum and suggested that there was an opening for peace with the Palestinians.

The leaders’ meeting quickly expanded to wider talks where Trump also met with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Donald Trump backs the view that Brexit is an “incident not a trend“, European Council President Donald Tusk has said.

He warned that this summit would be the most challenging in years, given sharp differences on key issues such as climate change and trade.

“And I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today – we mean Mr. President and myself – that we have a common position, common opinions about Russian Federation”, said Tusk, who said unity needed to be found around values like freedom and human rights and dignity. He said unity must be found around values like freedom and human rights and dignity.

Just yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron surprised him with a forceful handshake, in which Trump tried to pull away from twice. Both men’s jaws seemed to clench.