He ignored reporters’ questions about his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, proposing setting up a secret channel of communication with the Kremlin and the Trump transition team before the election.

The New York Times reported he was expected to meet with lawyers as early as Sunday, quoting aides.

His remarks were the first time he had weighed in since reports surfaced that his top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had considered setting up a secret communications line with Russian Federation during the presidential… “He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars”. “Why would they want to undermine the very government that they hope to have a good relationship with?”

Aides described a chaotic White House reeling from the latest revelations that Trump’s son-in-law contacted the Russian ambassador to establish a backchannel line of communication between Trump’s transition team and the Russian government.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of SC said it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador who reportedly spoke with Kushner would report that conversation to Moscow, knowing the US would be monitoring the communications.

The intent was to connect Trump’s chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, said this person, who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Representative Adam Schiff of California said he does see an issue, if Kushner sought those discussions and didn’t disclose them.

Kelly told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday that with countries such as Russian Federation that are not allies of the US, any means of communication “is a good thing“.

Mr Trump returned to Washington after a nine-day overseas tour and immediately went on the offensive, saying the leaks coming out of his administration were “fabricated lies’ invented by the media”.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster refused to talk about the allegations.

Kelly continued to insist that any line of communication “to a country like Russian Federation is a good thing“, but he said “using their equipment, you know, that. would be considered to be, you know, kind of somewhat compromised”. “So no, I would not be concerned about it”.

On Monday, news emerged that as part of those efforts, a number of White House staffers had encouraged Kushner to “lay low”. Raddatz said Kislyak must know “he’s being monitored all the time” and asked Schiff if it was possible the Russians wanted US intelligence to hear what the Russian ambassador said about Kushner.

Investigators are also interested in a meeting Mr Kushner had with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, according to reports.

Mr Schiff said he expected Mr Kushner to appear before his committee, and suggested his security clearance be reviewed.

The Senate intelligence committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, has requested information and documents from Trump’s campaign dating back to July 2015, the AP confirmed. Trump said he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” as he ousted Comey, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year term as head of the country’s top criminal investigative agency.