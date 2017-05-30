Trump raged at Palestinian President Abbas in meeting: ‘You tricked me!’

Early this week, Netanyahu hosted US President Donald Trump, who also visited East Jerusalem’s Western Wall and Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, but made no specific mention of the two-state model.

Trump later visited Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, for a wreath laying ceremony. “It is time to live, you and us, in peace, harmony, security and stability”, it read.

Trump’s tour comes in the shadow of difficulties at home, where he is struggling to contain a scandal after firing James Comey as Federal Bureau of Investigation director almost two weeks ago.

Trump’s visit was ensnared in the history of Jerusalem and the unending disputes between Israel and the Palestinians over boundary lines if the two sides are ever to reach a peace accord with creation of a Palestinian state alongside that of the Jewish state.

Other parts of the speech were a forceful defence of Israel and pledges by Mr Trump to defend the country against common enemies, including Iran.

“And you could say that’s one of the – if there’s a benefit, that would be the benefit”.

According to the channel, which cites Israeli sources and reports the quote in Hebrew, Trump reportedly yelled at Abbas, “You lied to me in Washington when you talked about commitment to peace, but the Israelis showed me you were personally responsible for incitement”. “And it’s brought a lot of folks together”, Trump said. “Israel will begin a process of legalizing some Jewish settlement outposts that were built without government permission”. “May your first trip to our region prove to be a historic milestone on the path toward reconciliation and peace”.

Trump used his visit to Riyadh to bolster U.S. ties with Arab and Islamic nations, announce $US110 billion ($A148 billion) in United States arms sales to Saudi Arabia.