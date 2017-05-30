Trump rails on Twitter about ‘fake news’

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The probe into Russia’s role in the U.S. election pierced the innermost circle of the White House Saturday, with reports that Donald Trump’s son-in-law sought a secret communications line with Moscow-the most damning allegation yet from the scandal.

Trump’s tweets Sunday did not explain which leaks he was referring to, but said that in his opinion, they are made up by reporters.

The discussions were to be led by Trump point-man Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign as national security adviser just weeks into the Trump administration for lying about his contacts with Russian officials.

The president then declared his nine-day trip overseas “a great success for America” before launching into a number of posts criticizing leaks and anonymous sourcing, following another week of bombshell, Russia-related reports.

Schiff said he expects Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump, will soon be asked to testify before his House committee.

“Could it be a ruse” by Russian Federation to get Americans to suspect Kushner?

Notice he said nothing about Jared, though.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the lone administration official to speak out publicly about reports that Jared Kushner sought a back channel to communicate with the Russian government, has defended the move, saying Sunday it was a “good thing” for the USA government.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Despite Trump’s broadside about fake news, administration officials Sunday did not deny the report.

“I think anyone within the Trump orbit is at risk of being used”, he said.

The line that the White House is peddling that back channel communications are a good thing is falling flat, and if anything has heightened the suspicion of investigators, which is the absolute last thing that the Trump White House needed.

Republicans, meanwhile, downplayed the reports about Kushner – with Sen.

Reports about alleged contacts between Trump’s aides and Russian officials during last year’s presidential campaign coincided with accusations by USA intelligence agencies that Moscow sought to boost Trump’s chances of defeating his presidential rival Hillary Clinton through computer hacking and propaganda. “So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner”, McMaster said.

The Post said the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, was surprised by the future White House aide’s idea of a secret channel and passed it on to the Kremlin.

Schiff said he disagreed with White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s suggestion that such back-channel communications might be typical and not concerning. The California Democrat urged a review of Kushner’s security clearance “to find out whether he was truthful”. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry”, Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s lawyer, said in an emailed statement.

Now President Trump faces an unprecedented test in the form of a special counsel investigation.

The sense of a White House under intensified siege was heightened by the sobering comments from Merkel, Europe’s most powerful politician.

Though under scrutiny by the FBI, Kushner has yet to be accused of unlawful behavior, and he has offered to share any information about meetings with Russian officials.