Speaking after the close of the G7 summit, which saw all the world leaders involved except Trump recommitting to the Paris climate deal, Merkel said the time to rely on others was “somewhat over”.

The communique notes that the Americans are “not in a position to join consensus” on climate change.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted that a decision regarding the Paris agreement will come next week.

But since taking office, Trump has not moved to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement.

The G7 leaders also reached agreement on improving cooperation against terrorism in the wake of the bomb attack on a concert in Manchester on Monday night that left 22 people dead and dozens wounded. But he already told confidants he plans to pull out of the historic accord, Axios reported Saturday night, making the United States one of just three countries to reject the global pact to reduce the planet-warming gas emissions. Among other things, the group committed to take the lead on the implementation of the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump told leaders at the G7 group of nations in Italy on Saturday that he would make his decision over whether the United States continues to back the climate landmark agreement within the next week.

“My sense is the climate train has left the station around the world and even in the United States – particularly at the state level – there’s an bad lot going on”, Robertson said.

There are fears the USA pulling out may lead to other, smaller countries following suit. “We did a lot of great stuff”, she said, before greeting her husband with a pair of cheek kisses.

The news site was formed a year ago by one of Politico’s co-founders and a former chief White House correspondent.

“His views are evolving which exactly as they should be”, Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the discussion on climate change had been “very unsatisfactory“, adding “we have a situation of six against one“. “His basis for a decision ultimately will be what’s best for the United States”.

Trump was also asked by Pope Francis at the Vatican last week to keep the U.S.in the climate change accord.

“The global momentum to respond to this generation’s challenge to ensure economic growth while protecting people and places affected by climate change will continue regardless, but we hope it does so with the support and leadership of the USA”.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s numerous calls for US President Donald Trump not abandon the Paris Agreement will be answered this week.

Trump did say the environment was important to him, Cohn told reporters, according to pool reports.