President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was “more than willing to answer any and all questions” following reports of his meetings with Russian officials, according to a top USA official.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, he said. The talks between Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with Moscow, which USA intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in the property tycoon’s favour. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars.

Trump, according to one person familiar with his thinking, believed he was facing more of a communications problem than a legal one, despite the intensifying inquiries.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists, frustrated by what he views as his team’s inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Flynn was sacked in February, officials saying he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed USA sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call.

More recently, the Obama administration opened a secret line of communication with Cuba in an effort to secure the release of political prisoners and move toward a normalized diplomatic relationships.

Kushner’s involvement in the proposed back channel was first reported by The Washington Post on Friday, which said he suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities for the discussions, apparently to make them more hard to monitor. The Post also reported that Mr. Kushner had proposed the communications channel and that it took Mr. Kislyak by surprise.

Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser previous year, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy.

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring”, Graham said. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing“. The communications channel was never set up, the people said.

News of the discussion was first reported by The Washington Post.

“If not, then there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”, Schiff said.

“You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?”

Democrats, in light of the reports, are calling for the president to revoke the 36-year-old’s security clearance because of his potential links to Russian Federation.

The main source of tension however, the Times reported citing two people with knowledge of the interaction, was a video earlier this month showing Kushner’s sister, Nicole Meyer, courting wealthy Chinese investors to buy stakes in real estate through a controversial government program that offers United States residency in exchange for investment. “What’s worrying me are the patterns we’re seeing”. He was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January about his contacts with Kislyak. “They are not our friends”.